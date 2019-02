Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medartis Holding AG:

* SALES OF APPROX. CHF 121 MILLION IN 2018 WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS

* FY EBITDA (EXCLUDING IPO COSTS) IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROX. CHF 17-18 MILLION