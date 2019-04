April 2 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* FY EBITDA ADJUSTED FOR IPO COSTS WAS CHF 17.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO SEE CONTINUED BROAD-BASED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2019

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 4.2 MILLION, AFTER REPORTING A NET PROFIT OF CHF 0.9 MILLION IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)