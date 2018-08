BRIEF-Medartis Holding H1 Net Profit At CHF 1.2 Mln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - MEDARTIS HOLDING AG:

* IN H1 INCREASED ITS SALES BY 23% TO CHF 61.0 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA (EXCLUDING IPO COSTS) WAS CHF 9.0 MILLION, UP 5%

* H1 ADJUSTED EBIT (EXCLUDING IPO COSTS) WAS 2% LOWER AT CHF 5.0 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 1.2 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 2.5 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (EXCLUDING IPO COSTS) OF 15% TO 16%

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (EXCLUDING IPO COSTS) OF 15% TO 16%

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS SALES GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN THE HIGH TEENS