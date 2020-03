March 18 (Reuters) - Medartis Holding AG:

* MEDARTIS HOLDING AG - PROPOSES MARCO GADOLA FOR ELECTION AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 17 APRIL 2020

* MEDARTIS HOLDING AG - GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE ON 17 APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)