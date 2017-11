Nov 10 (Reuters) - MEDASYS SA:

* ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 18 MLN‍​

* CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* DEDALUS COMMITTED TO MINIMUM SUBSCRIPTION OF 75% OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL INCREASE AIMS TO REDUCE DEBT AND DEVELOP COMPANY‍​

* WANTS TO COMPLETE CAPITAL INCREASE BY END OF CURRENT FY‍​