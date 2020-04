April 17 (Reuters) - MedCap AB (publ):

* PRELIM Q1 EBITDA SEK 31.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 41.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE SEK 205.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 199.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT WAS LIMITED DURING Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)