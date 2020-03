March 13 (Reuters) - Medco Holdings Inc:

* IMPLEMENTING WORK-AT-HOME SCHEME AS WELL AS REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS FOR EMPLOYEES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* 14-DAY SELF QUARANTINE PERIOD TO BE IMPOSED ON EMPLOYEES WHO WILL BE EXPOSED TO PERSONS CONFIRMED TO HAVE CONTRACTED COVID-19 VIRUS