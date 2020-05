May 5 (Reuters) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc:

* MEDCOLCANNA ANNOUNCES THAT DONA BLANCA HAS ELECTED TO ENTER STAGE 2 OF THE JOINT VENTURE WITH MEDCOLCANNA

* MEDCOLCANNA - TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $483,000 USD WHICH WILL COMPLETE DONA BLANCA'S TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $1,000,000 USD ON 2 HECTARES OF GREENHOUSE SPACE