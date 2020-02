Feb 19 (Reuters) - Medcolcanna Organics Inc:

* MEDCOLCANNA SIGNS LETTERS OF INTENT FOR JOINT VENTURE AND INVESTMENT INTO EXTRACTION SUBSIDIARY

* MEDCOLCANNA - PURSUANT TO FIRST LOI, DONA BLANCA TO INVEST ABOUT $1 MILLION TO BUILD AN ADDITIONAL 2 HECTARES OF GREENHOUSES ON CO’S CULTIVATION PROPERTY

* MEDCOLCANNA ORGANICS INC - PURSUANT TO SECOND LOI, DONA BLANCA WILL INVEST $1.5 MILLION FOR A 15% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN EXTRALIA LABS S.A.S.