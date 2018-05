May 2 (Reuters) - MEDCOM TECH SA:

* SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH K2M GROUP HOLDINGS EXTENDING ITS BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP UNTIL 2024

* DEAL ENTAILS BUYING EXISTING INVENTORY OF K2M IN EXCHANGE FOR PENDING DEBT PAYMENT OF $5.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2FyYIVy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)