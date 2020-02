BRIEF-Medexus Expands Its US Product Portfolio By Acquiring The Hematology Asset Ixinity

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MEDEXUS EXPANDS ITS US PRODUCT PORTFOLIO BY ACQUIRING THE HEMATOLOGY ASSET IXINITY®

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCES US$20 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DEAL FOR UP-FRONT CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY US$30 MILLION

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS - DEAL FINANCED ENTIRELY WITH EXISTING CASH, NEW US$20 MILLION TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL