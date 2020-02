BRIEF-Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 REVENUE OF C$16.2 MILLION

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS REVENUE OF $16.2 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2020

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY REVENUE OF $16.2 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $14.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS - OPERATING LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2019 WAS $3.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $0.1 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2018

