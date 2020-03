BRIEF-Medexus Provides A Business Update And Outlines Response To Covid-19 Pandemic

March 23 (Reuters) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MEDEXUS PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE AND OUTLINES RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS THAT COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN MEANINGFUL DELAYS IN ENROLLMENT OF PEDIATRIC TRIAL FOR IXINITY

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REVENUE GROWTH IS LIKELY UNATTAINABLE THIS FISCAL YEAR

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BELIEVES IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS PRESCRIPTION DRIVEN BUSINESS WILL BE LIMITED

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS DELAY IN IXINITY PEDIATRIC TRIAL TO ENHANCE NEAR TERM CASH FLOW

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPLETED A REDUCTION IN ITS WORK FORCE AT TIME OF ITS ACQUISITION OF IXINITY