May 22 (Reuters) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MEDEXUS PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE IXINITY® ACQUISITION AND ITS OVERALL BUSINESS IN THE COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTEGRATION OF IXINITY IS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO GENERATE STEADY GROWTH ACROSS KEY PRODUCT LINES

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS - NOT AWARE OF ANY DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY OF ANY OF ITS PRODUCTS TO PATIENTS