April 8 (Reuters) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MEDEXUS REPORTS TRIAMCINOLONE HEXACETONIDE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION APPROVED FOR PUBLIC REIMBURSEMENT IN CANADA

* MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS - PUBLIC REIMBURSEMENT OF TRIAMCINOLONE HEXACETONIDE INJECTABLE SUSPENSION TO ROLL OUT IN RESPECTIVE PROVINCES OVER COMING MONTHS