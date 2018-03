March 28 (Reuters) - MEDFIELD DIAGNOSTICS AB:

* MEDFIELD IS PLANNING FOR CE-CERTIFICATION OF STROKEFINDER MD100 TOGETHER WITH INTERTEK AS NOTIFIED BODY

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH INTERTEK FOR TESTS

* TESTS WILL BE CARRIED OUT BY INTERTEK TEST HOUSE DURING Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)