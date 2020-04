April 29 (Reuters) - Medfield Diagnostics AB:

* Q1 REVENUE SEK 1.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRETAX LOSS SEK 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CO CURRENTLY BELIEVES THAT THE SITUATION DURING PANDEMIC CAN BE HANDLED IN A GOOD WAY WITHOUT ANY MAJOR NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO'S OPERATIONS