Feb 21 (Reuters) - Medfield Diagnostics AB:

* STARTS CLINICAL COOPERATION WITH REGION SKÅNE

* CO AND SKÅNE REGION SIGN CLINICAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE AND DEVELOP THE MD100 INSTRUMENT FOR USE WITH BIOMARKERS

* STUDY IS TO BE CONDUCTED FROM MAY 2020 TO MAY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)