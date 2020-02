Feb 25 (Reuters) - Medfield Diagnostics AB:

* STRENGTHENS COOPERATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF GÖTEBORG

* MEDFIELD AND GU SIGN SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT THAT MD100 INSTRUMENTS THAT GU USES IN CLINICAL TRIALS ARE TO BE ADAPTED TO AMBULANCE STANDARDS IEC 60601-1-12

* ORDER IS WORTH SEK 1.2 MILLION

* ADJUSTMENT TO BE IMPLEMENTED DURING THE FIRST HALF OF 2020