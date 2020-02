Feb 19 (Reuters) - Medi Caps Ltd:

* CO’S WORKERS FILED APPLICATION IN LABOUR COURT ON JAN 8 AGAINST COMPENSATION RECEIVED FROM CO DUE TO CLOSURE OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* DUE TO ORDER FROM COURT, CO CANNOT DISPOSE OFF ITS PLANT AND MACHINERY TILL FURTHER ORDER

* LABOR COURT HAS ISSUED AN EX-PARTE DECISION VIA FEB 2 ORDER

* COMPANY IS PLANNING TO FILE AN APPEAL IN COURT