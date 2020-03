March 19 (Reuters) - MEDIA 6 SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, ACTIVITIES IN NORTH AMERICA AND ASIA REMAIN OPERATIONAL WITH ALL RELEVANT HEALTH MEASURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S SOLID FINANCIAL BASE WILL BE AN UNDENIABLE ASSET IN HANDLING THIS UNEXPECTED CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN FRANCE GROUP HAS OPTED FOR PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT FOR ALL PRODUCTION TEAMS Source text: bit.ly/2Ur6D0K Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)