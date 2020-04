BRIEF-Media 6 Announces Postponement Of Posting And Payment Of Dividend

April 14 (Reuters) - MEDIA 6 SA:

* IN VIEW OF CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, REQUESTS HAVE BEEN MADE TO POSTPONE POSTING AND PAYMENT OF VOTED DIVIDEND (EUR 0.26 PER SHARE)

* GENERAL MEETING ALSO APPROVED CORPORATE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY 2019-2020 AND RENEWED MANDATE OF DIRECTOR OF MR. L. FRAYSSINET FOR SIX YEARS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON DATE OF PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND WITHIN SIX MONTHS FROM DATE OF GENERAL MEETING DEPENDING ON EVOLUTION AND IMPACT OF CRISIS