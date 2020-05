May 11 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN FRANCE, FACE-TO-FACE ACTIVITY AT THE HEAD QUARTERS RESUMES TODAY AS WELL AS IN FACTORIES

* H1 REVENUE EUR 35.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WORKS IN PROGRESS TO GRADUALLY RESUME

* IMG’S SITES IN NORTH AMERICA CLOSED FROM THE BEGINNING OF APRIL WHILE MEDIA 6 FACTORIES AND OFFICES IN ASIA REMAINED OPERATIONAL WITH ALL NECESSARY SANITARY MEASURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)