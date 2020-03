BRIEF-Media And Games Invest Expects Growing Revenues And Earnings In Gaming Sector In 2020

March 20 (Reuters) - MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC:

* WELL PREPARED FOR THE CRISIS; OPERATING GAMING BUSINESS IN STRONG POSITION TO COPE WITH HIGH PLAYER NUMBERS

* MEDIA AND DIGITAL ADVERTISING: GROWTH FORECAST REMAINS POSITIVE

* EXPECTS A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN SALES IN MEDIA AND ADVERTISING BUSINESS FOR 2020 COMPARED TO 2019

* EXPECT GROWING REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN GAMING SECTOR BASED ON EXPERIENCE OF COMPETITORS FROM CHINA

* CUSTOMER ACQUISITION IS BEING INTENSIFIED AND MARKETING BUDGETS FOR GAMIGO GAMES ARE BEING INCREASED

* IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO FORECAST A CONCRETE IMPACT ON REVENUES AND EARNINGS FROM CORONA CRISIS

