BRIEF-Media And Games Invest Increases Bond Volume To 20 Mln Euros

March 24 (Reuters) - MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC:

* BOND VOLUME INCREASED TO 20 MILLION EUROS

* FREE FUNDS FROM PLACEMENT ARE TO BE USED AMONGST OTHERS FOR M&A

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY INCREASED ITS MGI 2019/2024 BOND, BY A FURTHER EUR 3 MILLION, AS PART OF A SUBSEQUENT SELECTIVE PLACEMENT, TO A TOTAL VOLUME OF EUR 20 MILLION

* BOND HAS A TOTAL VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 25 MILLION

* COMPANY PLANS TO PLACE FURTHER TRANCHES IF M&A OPPORTUNITIES ARISE

* INTEREST COUPON AMOUNTS TO 7.00 PERCENT P.A. WITH QUARTERLY INTEREST PAYMENTS

* BOND HAS A TERM UNTIL 11 OCTOBER 2024 AT LATEST

* FURTHER EARLY REDEMPTION OPTIONS EXIST IN OCTOBER 2022 (102 PERCENT) AND OCTOBER 2023 (101 PERCENT)

* EARLY REDEMPTION IS POSSIBLE IN WHOLE OR IN PART FOR FIRST TIME IN OCTOBER 2021 AT 103 PERCENT OF NOMINAL VALUE