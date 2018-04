April 2 (Reuters) - Media Kobo Inc

* Says it forms business alliance with China-based company LYRobotix Co., Ltd

* Says two entities mainly cooperate on sales agent of LYRobotix’s products and LYRobotix’s VR content platform operation and related distribution agent in Japan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/b5pttk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)