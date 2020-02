Feb 26 (Reuters) - Media Prima Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 304.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET LOSS 104.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 290.9 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 79.2 MILLION RGT

* FOR FY2020, GROUP ENVISAGES OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING

* CURRENT GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY & COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL DELAY RECOVERY OF GROUP