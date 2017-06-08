FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Media Prima responds to media reports on appointment of chairman
#Broadcasting
June 8, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Media Prima responds to media reports on appointment of chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Media Prima Bhd

* Responds to media reports on Ismee Bin Ismail to be appointed as Media Prima Berhad chairman

* Clarifies that Ismee Bin Ismail is currently an independent nonexecutive director of co appointed since 1st June 2017

* Media Prima says Seri Fateh Iskandar, current group chairman of co, had indicated to board of co of his intention to step down

* Media Prima says appointment of a successor will be made at next Media Prima board meeting Source text (bit.ly/2r8sx7Y) Further company coverage:

