BRIEF-Media Prima responds to media reports on appointment of chairman

June 8 (Reuters) - Media Prima Bhd

* Responds to media reports on Ismee Bin Ismail to be appointed as Media Prima Berhad chairman

* Clarifies that Ismee Bin Ismail is currently an independent nonexecutive director of co appointed since 1st June 2017

* Media Prima says Seri Fateh Iskandar, current group chairman of co, had indicated to board of co of his intention to step down

* Media Prima says appointment of a successor will be made at next Media Prima board meeting