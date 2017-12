Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mediacap SA:

* ITS UNIT (TALENTMEDIA) SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE BRANDED CONTENT SERVICES TO POLSAT MEDIA BIURO REKLAMY (POLSAT MEDIA)

* AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR 3 YRS, ESTIMATED REVENUE FROM DEAL IN FIRST YEAR MIGHT REACH OVER 3 PERCENT OF REVENUE FOR PREVOUS FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)