June 17 (Reuters) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* ENCOURAGING PRELIMINARY RESULTS ABOUT THE IBIOPSY® CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN ON LIVER CANCER AND THE TECHNOLOGICAL METHODS THEREIN

* DEVELOPMENT OF A FIBROSIS BIOMARKER FROM CT SCAN IMAGING

* A BETTER PERFORMING BIOMARKER COMPARED TO EXISTING IMAGING BIOMARKERS

* IBIOPSY® DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM SUPPORTED BY EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) THROUGH FINANCIAL LOAN OF EUR 35 MILLION UNDER JUNCKER PLAN, EUROPEAN FUND FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)