Nov 28 (Reuters) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES INKS A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER FOR A STUDY DEALING WITH PROSTATE CANCER

* ‍COLLABORATION SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF MEDIAN‘S IBIOPSY TO PROSTATE CANCER MANAGEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)