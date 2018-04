April 12 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 17.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018, CO WILL FOCUS ON DEVELOPING AND FOSTERING PARTNERSHIPS WITH PHARMACEUTICAL CUSTOMERS AND CLINICAL RESEARCH ORGANIZATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)