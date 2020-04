BRIEF-Median Technologies FY Order Backlog Up At EUR 38.3 Mln

April 14 (Reuters) -

* FY ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 38.3 MILLION, UP 61.6% COMPARED WITH END DECEMBER 2018

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT DECEMBER 31 EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 15.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: COMPANY’S BUSINESS HAS BEEN SECURED SINCE MARCH 16

* ON COVID-19: ICRO REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 SHOULD IMPROVE VERSUS Q4 2019

* ON COVID-19: SERVICES CONTINUE TO BE PROVIDED AS USUAL

* ON COVID-19: FOR 2020 EXPECTS COVID-19 IMPACT ON ICRO TO BE LIMITED

* VOLUME OF ICRO ORDER BACKLOG MAKES US CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO ACHIEVE 2020 REVENUE TARGET - CEO Source text: bit.ly/2xm89K2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)