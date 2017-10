Oct 10 (Reuters) - MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES: H1 2017 RESULTS: HALF-YEAR MARKED BY MAJOR INVESTMENTS TO STRUCTURE THE COMPANY AND PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE

* H1 ‍OPERATING LOSS OF -EUR 8.7 MILLION​

* H1 ‍NET CASH REMAINS HIGH AT EUR 35.4 MILLION​

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 8.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES EUR ‍4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

‍COMPANY IS CONTINUING ITS STRUCTURING TO ENTER A PHASE OF ACCELERATION FOR AN INTRODUCTION TO NASDAQ​