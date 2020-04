April 28 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA:

* REVENUE IN Q1 2020 STOOD AT €2.8M, A 47% INCREASE FROM €1.9M IN Q1 2019

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 3.8M

* ORDER BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS €44.4M, COMPARED WITH €38.3M AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* WE EXPECT COVID-19 CRISIS TO HAVE A MODERATE IMPACT ON MEDIAN IN 2020 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)