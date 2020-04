April 20 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA:

* RECEIVES A DISBURSEMENT OF €15 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO THE FIRST TRANCHE OF THE LOAN GRANTED BY THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

* LOAN AGREEMENT ALLOWS COMPANY TO BORROW UP TO EUR 35 MILLION

* SECOND AND THIRD TRANCHES, IN AMOUNT OF EUR 10 MILLION EACH, MAY BE DRAWN AT DISCRETION OF MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES