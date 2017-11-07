FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mediaset CFO says "no news" with regards to possible deal with Vivendi
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
The Wider Image
Venezuelan crisis spawns boom in gambling
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 7, 2017 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Mediaset CFO says "no news" with regards to possible deal with Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset in an analyst call:

* Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani says there is no news with regards to a possible agreement with Vivendi, Mediaset has not received an offer from the French group

* Pay-TV unit Premium revenues at 441 million euros in first nine months, down from 457.4 million euros in same period of 2016 - company slide

* CFO sees total group costs at 2.5 billion euros for 2017

* Mediaset advertising executive Matteo Cardani says October has been “tough month” for advertising, there is positive evidence and expectations for November and December

* Cardani says expects group advertising sales growth for full-year at 0.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.