Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset in an analyst call:

* Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani says there is no news with regards to a possible agreement with Vivendi, Mediaset has not received an offer from the French group

* Pay-TV unit Premium revenues at 441 million euros in first nine months, down from 457.4 million euros in same period of 2016 - company slide

* CFO sees total group costs at 2.5 billion euros for 2017

* Mediaset advertising executive Matteo Cardani says October has been “tough month” for advertising, there is positive evidence and expectations for November and December

* Cardani says expects group advertising sales growth for full-year at 0.5 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)