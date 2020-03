BRIEF-Mediaset FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 190.3 Mln

March 11 (Reuters) - Mediaset SpA:

* SAYS FY NET REVENUE AT EUR 2.92 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.40 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY EBIT EUR 354.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT EUR 190.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 468.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH GENERATION GROWTH €263.5 MILLION

* AS THINGS STAND AS FOR THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO MAKE RELIABLE FORECASTS ABOUT DURATION OR EFFECTS OF THE EMERGENCY ON MANAGEMENT AND RESULTS OF THE GROUP

* CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT, EXCLUDING INVESTMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF A 15.1% STAKE IN BROADCASTER PROSIEBENSAT.1MEDIA AND LOSSES ATTRIBUTED BY IFRS 16 IN FORCE FROM 2019, AMOUNTED TO €768.8 MILLION

* IN ITALY, 2019 MEDIASET'S GROSS TELEVISION ADVERTISING REVENUES AT EUR €1,939.0 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €2,112.2 MILLION IN 2018