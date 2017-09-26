BRIEF-Mediaset has received no Vivendi offer on JV with Telecom Italia

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results analyst call:

* group knows no more than what was said by Italian communications authority on Vivendi’s plan to comply with Italian regulation regarding its holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia (TIM)

* has not received any offer from Vivendi with regards to possible partnership including Telecom Italia, and anyway the group would first have to resolve its legal row with Vivendi

* pay-TV unit customer base declining, as forecasted

* group has made offer for upcoming soccer World Cup TV broadcasting rights with “financially rational proposal” but there are other “more hungry” bidders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)