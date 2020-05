BRIEF-Mediaset Q1 op. profit falls to 41.6 mln euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Mediaset SpA:

* MEDIASET - Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION (NOT 39.8 MILLION) YEAR AGO

* MEDIASET - Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 682.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 718.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MEDIASET - Q1 EBIT EUR 41.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MEDIASET - AS RESULT OF ONGOING SITUATION, SHORT AND MID-TERM VISIBILITY REMAINS EXTREMELY LIMITED BY ONGOING COVID-19 CRISIS

* MEDIASET - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE RELIABLE FORECASTS ON LENGTH AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 EMERGENCY ON MANAGEMENT AND RESULTS OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)