BRIEF-Mediaset Says Vivendi Announces Further Appeal Against Italian Communications Authority

July 3 (Reuters) - Mediaset SpA:

* MEDIASET SAYS VIVENDI ANNOUNCES FURTHER APPEAL AGAINST ITALIAN COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY

* MEDIASET SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM VIVENDI ADDITIONAL MOTIVATIONS WITH REGARD TO PROCEDURE RG 5880/2017, ALSO VALID AS INDEPENDENT APPEAL, AGAINST ITALIAN COMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (“AGCOM”) AND MEDIASET

* MEDIASET SAYS VIVENDI ASKS REGIONAL ARBITRATION COURT OF LAZIO, HAVING TAKEN PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES, TO NULLIFY, DECLARATIONS MADE BY AGCOM ON 2.4.2020 AND 13.5.2020 IN WHICH AUTHORITY STATED THAT IT WOULD NOT FOLLOW UP REQUEST BY VIVENDI TO “CONFIRM CANCELLATION OF MEASURES FOR COMPLIANCE WITH RESOLUTION N. 178/17/CONS”

* MEDIASET SAYS DATE FOR HEARING HAS NOT YET BEEN FIXED