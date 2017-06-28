FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital says group needs to be more aggressive
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
June 28, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital says group needs to be more aggressive

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - A representative of Mediaset shareholder Amber Capital, Arturo Albano, says:

* group needs to cut costs, adopt a more aggressive strategy

* group management not up to scratch for new course

* Amber will vote in favour of the buyback programme proposed by Mediaset

* Mediaset needs to press ahead and look at new projects after failed pay-TV deal with Vivendi, staying alone would be a "short sighted" decision

* happy Mediaset has decided to scale down pay-Tv unit Premium as the company made a mistake when it decided to enter the business Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

