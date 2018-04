April 27 (Reuters) - MediaTek Inc:

* SAYS Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF T$2.660 BILLION ($89.79 million)

* SAYS 1Q CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN OF 38.4 PERCENT, UP 1 PERCENTAGE POINTS FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS Q1 REVENUE WAS T$49.654 BILLION, DOWN 17.8 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY, AND DOWN 11.5 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* SAYS Q1 NET INCOME DOWN 59.9 PERCENT Y/Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.6260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)