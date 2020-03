BRIEF-Mediawan ‍​FY EBITDA Up At EUR 53.2 Million

March 23 (Reuters) -

* REVENUE EUR 338.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 258.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MEDIUM-TERM ORGANIC GROWTH TARGETS MAINTAINED ABOVE 10% ON AVERAGE

* ‍​FY EBITDA EUR 53.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍​ORIGINALS: MOST FILMING HAS BEEN POSTPONED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT MEASURES, DELIVERY SCHEDULE LIKELY TO SHIFT FROM Q4 2020 TO 2021

* THEMATICS: THE CORONAVIRUS WILL NOT HAVE DIRECT IMPACT ON THIS ACTIVITY IN 2020

* THEMATICS: ADVERTISING REVENUE MAY BE IMPACTED TO AN EXTENT WE CANNOT YET PREDICT