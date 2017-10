Sept 26 (Reuters) - MEDIAWAN SA:

* ‍2017 OBJECTIVES REAFFIRMED FOR “GROUPE AB” SCOPE​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED CASH POSITION OF EUR 104 MILLION

* H1 EBITDA EUR 10.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 86.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REAFFIRMS 2017 OBJECTIVES FOR “GROUPE AB” SCOPE; REVENUE AND EBITDA OF RESPECTIVELY EUR 163 MILLION AND EUR 37 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)