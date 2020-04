BRIEF-Mediazest PLC Sees Modest HY Loss After Tax

April 3 (Reuters) - Mediazest PLC:

* IN PERIOD FROM OCTOBER 2019 TO JANUARY 2020, BUSINESS PERFORMED WELL

* RESULTS FOR FEBRUARY AND PARTICULARLY MARCH 2020 HAVE BEEN MATERIALLY ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK,

* ALL DEPLOYMENTS AND INSTALLATIONS IN PROGRESS ARE CURRENTLY ON HOLD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* “LOCKDOWN” AFFECTED KEY PROJECTS ACROSS UK AND IN MILAN, COPENHAGEN AND BERLIN, ALL OF WHICH ARE NOW EXPECTED TO COMPLETE LATER IN 2020.

* BOARD EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FEB AND MARCH TO BE LOWER THAN FORECAST AND REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY £300,000 IN AGGREGATE

* GROUP NOW EXPECTS TO REALISE HY MODEST LOSS AFTER TAX (6 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019 LOSS OF £201,000)

* COVID-19 WILL AFFECT FORTHCOMING TRADING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* WORKING ON ASSUMPTION THAT “LOCKDOWN” PERIOD AND ONGOING DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 WILL HAVE AN IMPACT FOR A MINIMUM OF SIX MONTHS

* AGREED TO EXTEND CURRENT ACCOUNTING PERIOD TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 IN ORDER TO DEFER AUDIT COSTS UNTIL LATER IN YEAR