Feb 20 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd:

* MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD - EXPECT ABOUT 3% UNDERLYING CLAIMS GROWTH PER POLICY UNIT FOR FY20

* MEDIBANK PRIVATE-EXPECT DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO TO BE AT TOP END/ABOVE REVISED TARGET RANGE OF 75-85% OF UNDERLYING NPAT FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS FOR FY20