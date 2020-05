May 6 (Reuters) - Medibank Private Ltd:

* EXPECT ABOUT 3% UNDERLYING CLAIMS GROWTH PER POLICY UNIT FOR FY20

* EXPECT HOSPITAL AND ANCILLARY UTILISATION TO REMAIN AROUND CURRENT LEVELS FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* MANAGEMENT EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $545 MILLION FOR FY20