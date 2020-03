March 11 (Reuters) - Medica Group PLC:

* MEDICA GROUP - TONY LEE, COS FINANCE DIRECTOR, AGREED WITH BOARD THAT HE WILL BE LEAVING CO

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR FOR TONY LEE IS UNDERWAY

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - EXPECTS TRADING TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR