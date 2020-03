BRIEF-Medica Says Current Impact Of Covid-19 On Revenue Growth For Rest Of Year Is As Yet Unknown

March 23 (Reuters) - Medica Group PLC:

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - MEDICA GROUP: MARKET AND TRADING UPDATE

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - CURRENT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUE GROWTH FOR REST OF YEAR IS AS YET UNKNOWN

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - THERE ARE EARLY SIGNS OF A REDUCTION IN NIGHTHAWK CASES OF C.30% AS PEOPLE SELF-ISOLATE (REDUCED A&E ADMISSION)

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 9.2% TO £13.0M

* MEDICA GROUP PLC - FY DELIVERED SALES OF £46.5M REPRESENTING 19.4% REVENUE GROWTH.

* MEDICA GROUP - IN SHORT-TERM, VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY SIMILAR NUMBERS AS 2019, WHICH WOULD INDICATE LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020